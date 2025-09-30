Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Botswana Pres. On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President good health and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Botswana and its people. (end)
