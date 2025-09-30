Rising From Paris Defeat, Denis Gnezdilov Rules The Para Athletics Worlds With Record-Breaking Throw
Just a year ago, in the Paris Paralympics, the Rustavi-born thrower had endured one of the lowest points of his career when he missed the podium. For a Paralympic gold medallist from Tokyo 2020, the disappointment cut deep. But Gnezdilov is not the kind of athlete who lets setbacks define him. Instead, he treated Paris as a classroom.
“I feel free. In Paris, I made mistakes. I learned from them, corrected them, and now we move forward. The results will keep growing, because after Paris, I changed all the equipment and everything else,” he said, moments after claiming gold in New Delhi.
That willingness to change was visible in every throw he produced on Monday morning. His opener of 10.66m was only a warm-up. By the third round, he had smashed Paralympic champion Miguel Monteiro's world record with an 11.85m heave.
On his last attempt, he lifted the bar even higher with 11.92m, ensuring that every throw after his first was good enough for gold. With this throw he cemented his status as the sport's dominant force.
The transformation was not just mental, but technical. In Paris, he relied on the traditional stride technique. This time, he unveiled a complete shift to the rotational style, a more complex but far more powerful method.“I corrected it completely. In Paris, I used the stride. Now, I've changed to the rotation.” he explained.
That single change encapsulates his journey-of daring to start again, of reinventing himself, and of turning pain into power. At 38, Gnezdilov showed that age is no barrier to growth. With two world records in one night and a third World Championship crown, he didn't just reclaim his supremacy-he wrote a story of resilience that will inspire many beyond the world of athletics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment