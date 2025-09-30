Erdogan Praises Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Initiative
(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday expressed admiration for Donald Trump’s attempts to bring an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip.
"I commend US President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdogan stated in his message.
His words signaled appreciation for Trump's involvement in efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.
Erdogan also affirmed that Türkiye remains dedicated to supporting the diplomatic path forward.
He emphasized Ankara’s readiness to contribute to the establishment of "a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties," highlighting the nation's role in fostering long-term stability in the region.
These comments followed Trump’s announcement of major points in his ceasefire proposal for Gaza.
During a press briefing in Washington alongside Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump detailed aspects of his plan, which includes freeing Israeli hostages and dismantling the weapons capabilities of Hamas.
