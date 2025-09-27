Kyrgyzstan Proposes Zero-Percent Mortgage Plan To Support Young Teachers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliyev has directed the State Mortgage Company (GIK) to develop a zero percent mortgage program for young teachers during a cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva presented a report on the current state of education.

Meanwhile, the initiative is part of a broader set of measures announced to address challenges in the national education system

The data revealed that 257,378 children are enrolled in 1,997 kindergartens (286 of which are private). Furthermore, a total of 1,536,633 students are attending schools across Kyrgyzstan for the current academic year, which marks the full implementation of the new 12-year education model.

Beyond the housing initiative, Prime Minister Kasymaliyev outlined a comprehensive agenda for the Ministry of Education. Key directives include:

Expanding Preschool Access: Accelerating efforts to increase the availability of kindergarten slots, particularly in regional areas.

Teacher Equipment: Finalizing the provision of personal laptops for all teachers.

Curriculum Funding: Allocating 3 billion som for the development and publication of new textbooks and learning materials to support the 12-year education system.

Teacher Training: Implementing regular professional development programs to ensure educators are equipped for the demands of the updated curriculum.

Recognizing demographic pressures, the government is also focusing on infrastructure. The Ministry of Construction has been tasked with revising the master plans for building educational institutions in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, and Manas. These revisions must account for population growth and ensure that new schools comply with modern civil engineering standards and inclusive accessibility requirements.

The proposed zero percent mortgage program represents a significant incentive aimed at improving the livelihoods of educators and making the teaching profession more attractive. The measure addresses a critical need, as the sector struggles to attract and retain qualified personnel against a backdrop of salary disparities: the average teacher's salary is around 25,000 soms ($286), significantly lower than the national average of 42,500 soms and the Bishkek average of 54,000 soms. This financial pressure is compounded by a significant staffing shortfall; according to Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova, Kyrgyzstan faced a shortage of nearly 950 teachers at the start of the 2025 academic year. If implemented effectively, the program could help address teacher retention and stimulate economic activity in the housing sector.