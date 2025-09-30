Madagascar President Declares Government Disbandment
(MENAFN) On Monday, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar announced the disbandment of the government, committing to name a fresh prime minister within a span of three days.
"I have decided to terminate the duties of the prime minister and the members of the government," Rajoelina stated during a televised address.
This move follows days of escalating protests across the island, including in the capital, Antananarivo, driven by widespread anger over persistent power outages and severe water shortages. Some protests turned violent, leading to looting and causing substantial economic losses.
"Given the current instability the country is facing, fueled by frustration over power and water cuts, I have heard the concerns of young people, and I fully understand their anger," Rajoelina remarked.
In his address, the president also offered an apology on behalf of the government for failing to meet the public’s needs and expectations.
