Who Was Vijay Kumar Malhotra? Know Senior BJP Leader's Net Worth, Assets And Legacy

Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who was one of the tallest figures in Delhi politics for over four decades, passed away at AIIMS New Delhi on Tuesday (September 30) morning. He was 93. For many in Delhi, Malhotra wasn't just another politician; he was a familiar face who shaped the city's political identity through the Jan Sangh and later the BJP.

A Grassroots Leader

Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Malhotra entered public life at a young age and never looked back. He went on to become a five-time MP and two-time MLA, heading the Delhi BJP at a time when the party was still trying to find its footing in the capital.

One of his most talked-about victories came in 1999 when he defeated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the Lok Sabha elections - a win that etched his name firmly in political memory. In 2004, when Congress swept six of the seven Delhi seats, Malhotra was the lone BJP MP standing tall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying tribute, described him as "a leader deeply connected to the grassroots, who played a crucial role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi."

More Than a Politician

While politics was his first calling, Malhotra's life was much bigger than Parliament and party offices. He was a scholar with a doctorate in Hindi literature and a respected educationist. He also nurtured Delhi's sports ecosystem, especially chess and archery, earning admiration beyond political circles.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Net Worth and Assets

Despite holding key political positions, Malhotra was known for living simply. According to affidavits he filed during elections, his wealth was largely tied to ancestral land and properties in Delhi. By the 2013 Assembly elections, his declared assets were in the range of Rs 8–10 crore. These included a South Delhi home, inherited family properties and personal savings - but not the luxury trappings often associated with career politicians.

A Lasting Legacy

What makes his passing even more poignant is its timing - just a day after the BJP inaugurated its new permanent office at DDU Marg, something Malhotra had long championed.