Elevator Damage In Santiago Hospital In Panama Halts Surgeries -
However, the lack of action has raised concerns among patients' families. Gregoria Pardo and Ana Peña, with relatives hospitalized, reported that some patients have not been able to be taken to the operating room due to a lack of elevators. “The situation is desperate. Our families need urgent care, and there's no way to get them home. We're asking the Ministry of Health to act immediately,” they demanded. This incident highlights the structural flaws in Veraguas' main public hospital and reopens the debate on the urgent need for investment and maintenance of essential equipment for the health system.
