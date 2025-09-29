Elevator Damage In Santiago Hospital In Panama Halts Surgeries

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Since last weekend, the elevators at Dr. Luis“Chicho” Fábrega Regional Hospital have been out of service, creating a critical situation for hospitalized patients, especially those requiring urgent surgeries or transfers. The hospital's medical director, Dr. Shirly Reyes, confirmed the breakdown and stated that the central government and the company in charge of maintenance were immediately notified so that repairs could be expedited. “We are aware of what this situation entails and have taken all necessary steps to ensure the company fulfills its responsibility as quickly as possible,” she stated.

However, the lack of action has raised concerns among patients' families. Gregoria Pardo and Ana Peña, with relatives hospitalized, reported that some patients have not been able to be taken to the operating room due to a lack of elevators. “The situation is desperate. Our families need urgent care, and there's no way to get them home. We're asking the Ministry of Health to act immediately,” they demanded. This incident highlights the structural flaws in Veraguas' main public hospital and reopens the debate on the urgent need for investment and maintenance of essential equipment for the health system.