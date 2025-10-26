Partnership With AIG Serves As Model Of Public-Private Collaboration- Transport Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Nidal Katamine affirmed that the distinguished partnership between the government and the International Airport Group (AIG) serves as a successful model of public-private collaboration, contributing to the development of air transport and enhancing Jordan's position as a regional hub for travel and tourism.The minister made the remarks during an inspection visit to Queen Alia International Airport on Sunday, where he reviewed the services provided to passengers and the operational procedures as part of the ministry's efforts to elevate service quality across the Kingdom's vital transport facilities.Katamine examined the passenger journey from arrival to departure, ensuring that procedures are swift, efficient, and seamless, thereby delivering a premium travel experience that reflects Jordan's positive image to visitors and departing travelers.The minister's tour included arrivals and departure pathways, public service facilities, inspection equipment, and electronic gates. He also met with security personnel responsible for passports, visas, customs, and overall airport safety, praising their dedication to maintaining high standards of organization and service.During a meeting with the AIG management, Katamine commended the strategic relationship between the government and the group and recognized their adherence to international best practices in airport management. He emphasized the importance of continuous evaluation of services and providing additional facilities during peak periods to reduce waiting times and accelerate arrival and departure procedures, meeting passenger and tourist expectations.Katamine reviewed the airport's future projects, stressing that they should align with the needs of all operational entities, as the group's success is closely linked to the performance of these stakeholders. He directed efforts to improve airport entrances and exits, passenger flow, and public service facilities, while maintaining cleanliness and sustainability to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for both travelers and staff.The minister reiterated the ministry's readiness to coordinate with the AIG to support plans for continuous service improvement and implement future projects aimed at expansion and attracting more international passengers.