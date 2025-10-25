Sweden's Gripen Jets Can Shift Balance Of Air Power In Ukraine's Favor French Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French aviation and aerospace expert Xavier Tytelman said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"This could truly change the balance of air power because the aircraft significantly outperforms the Mirage 2000 and F-16, which Ukraine is currently operating with great success. The Gripen is on another level. It was designed as a modular fighter that integrates technologies from all Western suppliers according to NATO standards. It's compatible with all existing equipment and was built to outperform Russian Su-35 and even Su-57, as well as to counter Russian air defenses," Tytelman explained.

Photo: Saab

According to the expert, the Gripen is a fourth-generation fighter produced by SAAB but equipped with many fifth-generation technologies. In particular, it features the AREXIS electronic warfare system, which includes a network of sensors that can identify all incoming missiles and provide full-spectrum protection.

"As for cruise missiles, the Gripen can integrate Scalp, Storm Shadow, and the German Taurus missiles. Moreover, work will soon begin to integrate laser-guided missiles, which are the most effective weapons-especially against Russian cruise missiles. This helps avoid using overly expensive air-to-air missiles and reduces risk, since debris from a downed missile can enter the engines. Ukraine, in fact, lost one F-16 for this very reason," Tytelman said.

At the same time, he recalled that the letter of intent signed between Ukraine and Sweden is not yet a final purchase agreement. Various suppliers still need to approve the deal – most importantly, the United States, which produces the Gripen's engines, as well as other component manufacturers.

"Will France agree to supply long-range Meteor missiles? Of course, we all hope so, but an operational agreement is still needed. We don't yet know what the aircraft's full ecosystem will look like, but Sweden has already budgeted for spare parts and maintenance directly in Ukraine. It's a matter of weeks, months, maybe half a year," Tytelman said.

In his opinion, if the Gripen becomes the foundation of Ukraine's future fighter fleet, it will open strategic prospects for Ukraine and means the loss of Russia's air dominance – despite its claim three and a half years ago of having achieved "complete air superiority" over Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the letter of intent signed between Ukraine and Sweden on cooperation in developing air capabilities could pave the way for the transfer of around 100 Gripen aircraft.

Photo: Xavier Tytelman / Facebook