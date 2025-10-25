Pray For Happiness, Peace And Prosperity Of Bihar: Nitish Kumar On Chhath

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state and the nation on the first day of Chhath Puja, praying to Lord 'Bhaskar' (Sun) for the progress, happiness, peace, and prosperity of the state.

CM Nitish took to the social media platform 'X' and wrote, "Greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of Chhath, the four-day grand festival of folk faith. This grand festival of folk faith is a festival of self-discipline, in which people offer oblations to the setting and rising Sun God with a pure conscience and a clean mind. On the occasion of the great festival of Chhath, we pray to Lord Bhaskar for the progress, happiness, peace, and prosperity of the state."

Union Food Processing Industries Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also greeted the people, saying, "Heartiest greetings to everyone on the occasion of 'Nahay-Khaay' of Chhath Puja, a celebration of tradition, faith, and social harmony. I pray to Chhathi Maiya for everyone's happiness and prosperity."

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also shared his message on 'X', writing, "Heartiest greetings to all Chhathvratis on the first day of Chhath Puja, the grand festival of folk faith, 'Nahay-Khaay'. May everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and health by the grace of Chhathi Maiya. Jai Chhathi Maiya."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha extended his wishes on social media, saying, "Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the first day of Chhath Puja, the grand festival of folk faith, world famous for worshipping nature. May Chhathi Maiya fulfil all your wishes."

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings through 'X'.

AAP chief Kejriwal posted, "The grand festival of Chhath, a festival of folk faith, begins today with Nahay-Khaay. Salutations to the devotion, dedication, and faith of all devotees. May Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya shower blessings of happiness, prosperity, and health in everyone's lives."

On the first day, devotees, known as 'Vratis' (people who are fasting), take a holy dip in rivers or ponds and consume a simple, 'sattvic' (having qualities of purity, harmony, and balance) meal of arwa chawal (plain rice) and lauki ki sabzi (bottle gourd curry) after offering prayers. Other traditional foods like chana dal, amla chutney, and papad are prepared and later served as 'prasad (ritual food offering)'.

With roots tracing back to the Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, Chhath Puja is regarded as one of the oldest forms of Sun worship. Devotees observe strict fasting, abstaining from food and water for extended periods to express devotion and seek blessings of prosperity, health, and happiness. Worshipping Surya during Chhath is believed to dispel negativity and usher in peace and positivity.