Analysts Praise King's Speech As Visionary Message For Jordan's Unity, Future

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Political and social analysts commended the Speech from the Throne delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II before the Parliament, describing it as a clear and profound message on the current state and future of Jordan. They noted that the address reflected the leadership's commitment to safeguarding the nation and its citizens, combining reassurance with a deep awareness of domestic and regional challenges, and demonstrating the ability to navigate economic, social, and political crises with steadfastness and determination.The analysts highlighted that the speech extended beyond political dimensions to convey social and value-based messages, emphasizing national unity and fostering a sense of belonging across generations. It underscored the pivotal role of youth and future generations in preserving national achievements and participating actively in development, inspired by the values of solidarity and mutual support that form the foundation of Jordanian society.Rami Ayasrah, political analyst and writer, said the speech instilled reassurance among Jordanians, addressing economic and livelihood challenges while reflecting the leadership's understanding of regional and international complexities. He noted that the King balanced pride in the Jordanian people's achievements and reverence for the legacy of the founding fathers, encompassing religious, Arab, and humanitarian dimensions, which underpin Jordan's support for Arab neighbors, particularly the people of Gaza, while rejecting any attempts to alter Jerusalem's status or undermine the Hashemite custodianship of holy sites.Ayasrah stressed that the speech reaffirmed the King's confidence in all generations of Jordanians, young and old alike, highlighting the role of Crown Prince Hussein and invoking the authentic Jordanian spirit that reflects citizens' dedication and commitment to national unity as a red line. He added that the address outlined a forward-looking vision for Jordan, asserting that the country remains a land of resilience capable of withstanding external ambitions, including Israeli challenges, and sending a clear message to regional and international actors about Jordan's strength and stability.Sociology professor Lubna Adaileh said the speech reflected deep appreciation for Jordan's history and the enduring spirit of resilience and contribution across generations. She emphasized that each generation faced its own challenges while maintaining unity, steadfastness, and commitment to national principles, demonstrating the strength of national identity and collective belonging.Adaileh noted that the speech reinforced the concept of inclusive citizenship, with values of loyalty and attachment to the homeland transmitted across generations through what sociologists call a "collective memory," preserving societal cohesion around national symbols and shared sacrifices. She added that these values, based on solidarity and cooperation across all segments of Jordanian society, form the foundation for collective resilience amid current economic and social challenges, linking past and future, and highlighting Jordan's capacity for growth despite crises.She also explained that the King's statement, "The sincere faith of Jordanians in their God, their country, and their unity is the proof of our distinctiveness as Jordanians, the bearers of determination," underscores that Jordan's strength derives not only from its resources but also from its citizens' faith and unity. The phrase "bearers of determination" encapsulates a history of patience, achievement, and commitment to nation-building, demonstrating Jordanians' ability to face challenges in a turbulent regional environment.Adaileh emphasized that the speech's focus on youth and new generations highlights their active role in development and society, stressing the importance of national responsibility, with each individual expected to serve as a "soldier for the homeland." She said the speech conveys powerful messages of solidarity, responsibility, and pride in national belonging, motivating youth to participate actively in building Jordanian society.