Mahatma Gandhi's Iconic Statue Vandalised In London, India Calls It 'Violent Attack On Nonviolence'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mahatma Gandhi's statue at London's Tavistock Square was vandalised on Monday, just days ahead of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) celebrationsscheduled at the site. Condemning the“shameful act of vandalism," the High Commission of India on Monday described it as "a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence."

The High Commission of India in London, in a post on X, stated,"@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London."

Condemning vandalism of the statue of Father of the Nation, the High Commission said,“This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma .”

It added that the matter has been taken up“strongly with local authorities for immediate action.” The post added, "Our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity."

This incident comes months after Pro-Khalistani protestors held a demonstration during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom near the Chatham House. India strongly condemned the incident after it saw footage of a breach of security during EAM Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists, ANI reported.

During EAM's visit to the UK, security was breached as agitators gathered outside the building, holding flags and chanting slogans.

Rebuking the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, in a statement, said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases.

All you need to know about the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square

The iconic Mahatma Gandhi bronze statue, created by Fredda Brilliant, was unveiled in 1968. The inauguration of this sculpture marked the impending centenary of Gandhi's birth in 1869. Mahatma Gandhi studied law at University College London from 1888 to 1891.