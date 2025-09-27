Reolink To Launch Reoneura AI Smart Security Camera Solution For Every Scenario At Gitex Global

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – Reolink, a leading innovator in smart security solutions, will take center stage at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 to unveil its next-generation AI technologies and latest camera innovations. Visitors can experience how Reolink continues to redefine security by delivering reliable, intelligent, and easy-to-use solutions designed to empower both homes and businesses.

At this year's edition, Reolink will present its comprehensive approach to security across residential, retail, construction, and office environments. By merging advanced AI capabilities with an extensive portfolio of versatile products, the company provides protection that adapts seamlessly to the diverse needs of modern users.

The spotlight will be on Reoneura AI, Reolink's proprietary AI system, which enhances precision in object detection, delivers smarter alerts, and enables intuitive video search. This ensures users can quickly locate critical events while minimizing false alarms, transforming everyday security into a more intelligent and efficient experience.

Among the product highlights is the launch of a new 4K pan-tilt camera, engineered to provide ultra-high-definition visuals with fluid movement for complete coverage. Designed to eliminate blind spots, this next-generation device combines 360° surveillance with the convenience of AI Video Search, allowing users to find and review important moments with ease. The result is sharper, smarter monitoring that gives users greater control over their safety and peace of mind.

Reolink will also debut its advanced 4G continuous recording pan-tilt camera, a powerful wire-free solution designed for uninterrupted, year-round protection beyond the limitations of Wi-Fi. Equipped with a large-capacity battery and paired with a 12W solar panel, the device ensures up to 180 days of reliable performance on a single charge.

Perfect for homes, farms, and remote sites, this camera features 4MP ColorX technology, an f/1.0 aperture, and a 1/1.8′′ sensor to deliver brighter and clearer footage, even in low-light conditions. Enhanced with a 360° pan-tilt function and AI-powered auto-tracking, it intelligently follows people, vehicles, and animals in real time to provide complete coverage without compromise.

By showcasing these innovations at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Reolink reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of smart security. With products designed to adapt to any environment and powered by intelligent AI, the company continues to set new benchmarks in how people and businesses protect what matters most.

Reolink warmly invites media representatives, partners, and visitors to explore its solutions at Hall 23, Booth D40. Hands-on demos and discussions with the Reolink team will showcase how its innovations are shaping the future of smart security. About Reolink:

Reolink has been committed to creating reliable and affordable security solutions for homes and businesses worldwide. With a full range of smart cameras and systems, Reolink makes it easy for everyone to enjoy peace of mind with advanced yet user-friendly security.