Sunita Ahuja Speaks About Getting Upset With Rumours Of Govinda's Affairs

She also said that she would be the first person to reveal it to the media if she ever caught him cheating.

She said,“Problem yeh ki iski family main log hai jo mujhe aur Govinda ko saath nahi dekhna chahte. Wo sochte hain inki family itni khush kyun hai kyunki unke khudh ke biwi bacche mar gaye hain. Govinda acche logo'n ke saath uthta bethta nahi hai (The problem is that there are people in his family who don't want to see Govinda and me together. They wonder why our family is so happy, especially since their own wives and children have passed away. Govinda doesn't mix with good people)”.

She further mentioned,“Toh kya hai naa jaise main bolti hun, agar tum gande logo'n ke saath raoge toh vaise bann jaaoge. Aaj mera friend circle nahi hai, mere bacche mere dost hain (Like I always say, if you stay with bad people, you'll become like them. Today, I don't have a friend circle, my children are my friends)”.

She went on,“Main aur Chi chi rehte aamne samne hai 15 saal se lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain voh ghar par (Chi Chi and I have been living in different home for 15 years, but he keeps coming and going at home)”.

“Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega voh kabhi sukhi nahi rahega, bechain rahega. Maine bachpan se leke aapni puri zindagi de di usko, aaj bhi itna pyaar karti hun. Narazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bahut strong hun kyunki mere pass mere bacche hain (The man who hurts a good woman will never be happy; he will always remain restless. I gave him my entire life from childhood, and even today, I love him so much. Yes, I'm 100% upset because I hear the rumours too. But I'm very strong because I have my children)”, she added.