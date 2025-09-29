Homewide To Open New Service Centre In Abu Dhabi, Expanding UAE Service Network

Homewide, a subsidiary of Mohammed Hareb Al Otaiba (MHAO) Group, is set to open a new service centre in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in the company's nationwide strategy to strengthen customer support and decentralize after-sales services across the Emirates.

The inauguration, scheduled for later next month, will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by VIP guests from Abu Dhabi's business community.

Recommended For You

Strategically located in Mussafah, the new 1,200 sq. ft. facility has been established to meet the needs of one of the UAE's largest customer bases outside Dubai. Until now, many Homewide customers in Abu Dhabi relied on Dubai operations for service. The new centre eliminates that dependency, ensuring faster turnaround times and localized support.

The facility houses a fully equipped workshop floor, modern reception areas, spare parts storage, and dedicated service bays. Customers will benefit from comprehensive after-sales services, including preventive maintenance, in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs, and access to genuine spare parts designed to ensure reliability and extend product lifecycles.

The Abu Dhabi service centre will provide authorized service for internationally recognized brands including Bosch, Beko, Black & Decker, and Laurastar. This guarantees customers a trusted source for repairs, spare parts, and warranty claims – backed by Homewide's reputation for quality and accountability.

The service centre is designed with a customer-centric approach at its core. Dedicated support desks will handle inquiries, complaints, and warranty claims, supported by advanced diagnostic systems. Digital innovation is also embedded in operations: AI-powered service ticketing, mobile applications, SMS/WhatsApp repair updates, and a fully integrated online service portal are being rolled out to create a seamless customer experience.

“The opening of our Abu Dhabi service centre is a milestone in bringing world-class after-sales support closer to our valued customers,” said Jaishankar K. Nair, Head of Services at MHAO Group.“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to service excellence, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth in the UAE.”

Beyond improving customer convenience, the centre represents a tangible investment in the local economy as it will create employment opportunities for technicians, customer service representatives, and support staff. The initiative also supports Emiratization efforts by prioritizing roles for UAE nationals.

This expansion reflects MHAO Group's wider vision to build a decentralized service network that brings support closer to customers in every emirate. It also positions the company to capture the rising demand for reliable after-sales services, which has already driven more than 50% annual growth in service requests at Homewide's Dubai centre.

The Abu Dhabi centre is a cornerstone of Homewide's growth strategy. Future plans include further service expansion across all Emirates and exploring entry into GCC markets. By combining localized service delivery with global service standards, Homewide is reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for households, corporates, and government clients across the UAE.