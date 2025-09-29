Tremors Felt In Assam, Manipur, Nagaland After 4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tremors were felt in parts of Northeast India on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Myanmar .

Tremors were felt in parts of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland.

The earthquake struck close to the India-Myanmar border, around 27 km from Manipur's Ukhrul, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 15 km from the surface, the NCS has revealed. It's exact co-ordinates are latitude 24.73 N, longitude 94.63 E.

This comes in the wake of two back-to-back earthquakes jolting Myanmar on Sunday, September 28. The first earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Myanmar at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS had said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 28/09/2025 06:25:33 IST, Lat: 18.84 N, Long: 96.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

The second earthquake, with magnitude of 3.2, struck later in the day.

Why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

