Danish Kaneria Shares Hilarious Meme After India's Asia Cup 2025 Win Pakistan Fans React, 'Shameless Man'
On September 28, India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final by 5 wickets. It was the ninth time the Men in Blue won the title.
Kaneria's meme quickly went viral, gaining 1.2 million views. Kaneria has often clashed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and several former players, keeping him in the spotlight due to his controversial comments.
As the Twitter (now X) post went viral, many social media users posted their reactions.Also Read | Former cricketer alleges discrimination in Pakistan for Hindu faith
“First, you have to decide whether you're on Pakistan's side or India's side,” posted one user.
“Areee bhai tu mat bol tu Pakistan me betha hai (Brother, don't post like this. You're still in Pakistan.),” quipped another.
Another commented,“Peak Self Trolling.”
At the same time, many Pakistani users made comments, slamming Danish Kaneria for the image.
“Jo apnay mulk ka nahi woh kissi na nahi (One who is not loyal to his own country is loyal to no one),” remarked one of them.Also Read | 'India is our father': Pakistani fans roast their own team after Asia Cup final
Another user echoed a similar reaction:“A man who betrays his nation is not a player but a stain and stains are only washed away with shame.”
“If you were a Muslim living in India, would you have the courage to tweet like this when Pakistan wins a match? Be thankful that you're in Pakistan,” came from a Pakistani user.
“Gali de kar Jo maa ko dushman se daad le, aisay sukhan farosh ko mar jana chaye (Anyone who insults their mother and then accepts praise from the enemy, such a smooth-talker should die.). Learn from Irfan Pathan, how he's chanting for his country. Shameless man!” reacted another user from Pakistan.Also Read | Did Pakistani fans boo Haris Rauf after Asia Cup 2025 loss to India?
“Beghairat insan, is team se tum khel chuke ho, izzat di is mulk ne (Shameless person, you have played for this team, this country gave you respect),” posted another.Danish Kaneria on Pahalgam terror attack
Danish Kaneria has often accused the PCB and some of his former teammates of discriminating against him because of his Hindu faith.
He earlier slammed the Pakistan government over the Pahalgam terror attack. Now living in the UK, Kaneria accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists.
"If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn't Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth - you're sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you," Kaneria posted.
The April post also went viral, gaining 3.4 million views.
