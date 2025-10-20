Grand View Research Steps Up Regional Game As Demand For Data-Driven Foresight Surges

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With some Gulf economies projected to grow around 4% in 2025, global market intelligence companyis stepping up its operations and client engagements across the Middle East - a move seen by industry watchers as part of a broader pivot toward evidence-based policymaking and investment strategy in the region.

The California-based firm, which has published close to 20,000 market intelligence studies worldwide, confirmed a sharp rise in its Middle East portfolio this year. According to company data shared with regional partners, over 300 reports now focus specifically on GCC markets, covering sectors from energy and power to healthcare IT, manufacturing, and financial services. GVR's regional customer engagements climbed to 100 in 2025, up from a handful just three years ago, supported by a global team of 450 analysts and consultants.

“The scale of decision-making in this region has changed,” said, in an interview.“Businesses are no longer satisfied with descriptive data - they want predictive models that can guide capital allocation, diversification, and future readiness. The Middle East is operating at global speed now.”

Dash said the company's recent projects in the region include work on renewable energy market sizing, pharma pipeline mapping, and sustainability benchmarking through its proprietary Astra ESG solutions, which align with the environmental disclosure frameworks adopted by UAE and Saudi regulators.

The renewed focus coincides with record regional investments in technology and sustainability. According to the UAE Central Bank's March 2025 quarterly economic review, the country's non-oil trade exceeded Dh2 trillion in the first nine months of 2024, equivalent to 135% of GDP. While economic growth across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is projected to increase in the medium-term to 3.2% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026, with data analytics and AI-led consulting expected to grow at double-digit rates annually. For firms like GVR, which blends macroeconomic modeling with on-ground consulting, that represents fertile territory.“Dubai has become a global testbed for strategic intelligence,” Dash noted.“It's no longer about importing ideas from traditional markets - the Gulf is now exporting its own playbook for data-led growth.”

In 2025 alone, GVR publishedglobally, with rising demand from Middle Eastern companies seeking to enter Asian and European markets. Dash said much of that demand is coming from firms looking to understand consumer behavior shifts, emerging regulations, and pricing elasticity across new verticals such as, and

While the company declined to comment on future investment or staffing plans, GVR executives said the regional momentum is“undeniably strong.” Dash described the Middle East as“one of the fastest-maturing intelligence markets globally - a place where ambition, speed, and data finally meet.”

Analysts say GVR's expanded footprint reflects a growing regional trend: consulting and research firms repositioning to meet the Gulf's demand for sharper, faster insights as economies diversify away from oil. With governments prioritisingand private companies scaling regionally, the next competitive advantage, Dash said,“won't be capital or infrastructure - it will be clarity.”