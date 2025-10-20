Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Hand Test Cap To 39-Year-Old Spinner Asif Afridi

Pakistan Hand Test Cap To 39-Year-Old Spinner Asif Afridi


2025-10-20 02:02:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
PC-X@ Asif Afridi-File Photo

Rawalpindi – Pakistan have handed a Test cap to 39-year-old left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, who has served a six-month ban for spot-fixing, in the second match against South Africa, which began Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Afridi has been preferred over the seasoned Abrar Ahmed to partner Pakistan's regular spinners, southpaw Noman Ali and off-spinner, Sajid Khan.

Afridi was handed a one-year ban for his involvement in spot fixing in domestic cricket and served six months before being allowed back by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has however not given any reason for relaxing the ban on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afridi's selection means that the team management has opted to play two left- arm spinners in the second Test as he will pair with Noman Ali, who is already established and also picked up a 10-wicket haul in Pakistan's 94-run win in the first game in Lahore.

Pakistan are only playing one fast bowler in Shaheen Shah Afridi.

MENAFN20102025000215011059ID1110218503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search