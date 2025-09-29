Türkiye Says Over 500,000 Displaced Syrians Returned Home Since Dec Last Year

Türkiye Says Over 500,000 Displaced Syrians Returned Home Since Dec Last Year
Türkiye continues to stand by Syrians during their voluntary return, Yerlikaya wrote on the social media platform X, adding that, returns have accelerated following recent developments in Syria.
According to him, nearly 1,250,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their homeland since 2016.
He pointed out that, one of the main centres facilitating these returns is the Voluntary Return Coordination Centre, in the Saricam district of southern Adana province, where Syrians complete their procedures before heading home.
Millions of Syrians fled their country following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011. Türkiye, which shares a long border with Syria, hosts approximately 2.7 million Syrian refugees, according to official figures released in May.– NNN-TRT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment