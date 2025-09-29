Türkiye Says Over 500,000 Displaced Syrians Returned Home Since Dec Last Year

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ANKARA, Sept 30 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said yesterday that, a total of 509,387 Syrians have returned to their country, through the voluntary return process, following the fall of former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad's regime, in Dec, last year.

Türkiye continues to stand by Syrians during their voluntary return, Yerlikaya wrote on the social media platform X, adding that, returns have accelerated following recent developments in Syria.

According to him, nearly 1,250,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their homeland since 2016.

He pointed out that, one of the main centres facilitating these returns is the Voluntary Return Coordination Centre, in the Saricam district of southern Adana province, where Syrians complete their procedures before heading home.

Millions of Syrians fled their country following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011. Türkiye, which shares a long border with Syria, hosts approximately 2.7 million Syrian refugees, according to official figures released in May.– NNN-TRT