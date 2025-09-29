​Tomahawks For Kyiv: A Dangerous Idea

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US is poised to“sell” Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. The US special envoy to Ukraine, retired general Keith Kellogg, says only the final decision has to be made. The US has already agreed, Kellogg said, for deep attacks on Russian territory, and only the release of the Tomahawks is pending, a decision left to US President Donald Trump.

While it may be regarded as an open and shut case by Washington, that does not take away the decision as reckless and escalatory. It puts the US on a direct collision course with Russia, one that could lead to a war in Europe.

The Tomahawk cruise missile was originally intended to give the US nuclear triad a system that could successfully deliver nuclear weapons against the USSR. The idea was to create a system that was nearly impossible for Soviet air defenses to counter, after it became clear that conventional bombers – especially the B-52 – could not operate from high altitude over Soviet territory.

Tomahawk was designed to fly“nap of the earth: missions. That is, once it was over Soviet airspace, it was designed to drop down to near tree-top heights and follow the contours of the earth, making timely detection difficult if not impossible.

Launch of a Tomahawk from a US guided missile destroyer

Tomahawks came in three broad versions known as ALCMs (pronounced alk-ems), GLCMs (pronounced glick-ems) and SLCMs (pronounced slick-ems). ALCMs are air launched cruise missiles typically carried by B-52 bombers. GLCMs are ground launched cruise missiles and SLCMS are sea-launched cruise missiles that can be carried by surface ships, mainly destroyers that today include the AEGIS air defense system, and submarines.