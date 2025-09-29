Author Julee Gracey's Highly Confident Earns Amazon Best Seller Recognition

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, international model-turned-millionaire investor, and former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl Julee Gracey is proving that confidence isn't just a personality trait, it's a profit strategy. Published by Game Changer Publishing, her new book, Highly Confident : How to Crush Self-Doubt, Stop Apologizing, and Build a Life of Freedom, has rocketed to Amazon #1 Best Seller status, and it's already stirring conversations on how grit and action, not fluffy motivation, create unstoppable success.Gracey knows what she's talking about. From scrubbing toilets as a teenager to walking Milan's runways, from selling millions in real estate to coaching women entrepreneurs worldwide, she has lived the truth she now teaches: people don't buy from you if they don't know you, and they won't know you if you stay quiet, small, or scared.Unlike the typical“rah-rah” confidence books, Highly Confident offers a straight-shooting framework built on hard data, business-tested strategies, and the mental rewiring that separates high achievers from overthinkers. Readers learn why confidence is a skill that can be trained, measured, and leveraged for real results in boardrooms, living rooms, and on camera.Early readers are raving: business owners credit the book with helping them finally show up online, leaders are using it to communicate with conviction, and working moms say it's the missing blueprint for balancing ambition with family without the guilt trip.“Hard work isn't overrated-it's misunderstood,” Gracey says.“Most people fail not because they don't try, but because they put effort into the wrong things. Confidence lets you focus on the right work and take massive action.”The book doesn't just resonate with entrepreneurs, it speaks to anyone who's tired of hesitation running their lives. With chapters on saying no, rewiring routines, presenting ideas clearly, and taking bold action, Highly Confident is both a practical guide and a rallying cry for anyone ready to stop waiting for permission and start building freedom.Julee Gracey is more than an author. She's a high-energy speaker, podcast host, and certified sales and marketing coach who knows how to electrify a stage and move an audience to action. She's available for media interviews, podcast guesting, and speaking engagements that demand inspiration backed by real business results.About Julee Gracey:Julee Gracey is a business coach, investor, speaker, and author of Highly Confident. Named one of People Magazine's 100 Most Beautiful, she went from humble beginnings to becoming a millionaire entrepreneur. Today she helps business owners master sales, marketing, and confidence on camera, equipping them to grow profitable businesses and lives of freedom.Learn more at:

Naomi Nakashima

Julee Gracey Coaching

+1 281-794-0055

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.