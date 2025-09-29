403
Germany’s Lufthansa Plans Slashing 4,000 Jobs
(MENAFN) Lufthansa, Germany’s national airline, revealed on Monday its plan to eliminate 4,000 administrative positions as part of a broader effort to streamline operations.
The company’s strategy centers on boosting productivity through the implementation of digital tools and increased automation.
According to a formal announcement from the Lufthansa Group, most of these job reductions will occur within Germany.
The airline emphasized that this move is aimed at enhancing its overall organizational efficiency and adapting to future industry demands.
Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the airline group intends to carry out “significant investments” and sweeping organizational shifts.
These efforts will focus notably on renewing its aircraft fleet and implementing long-term strategic programs.
Among its planned upgrades, Lufthansa will acquire 230 brand-new aircraft during the outlined period, including 100 planes designated for long-distance routes.
This modernization reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in global aviation.
The airline also aims to generate more than €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion) in adjusted free cash flow annually between 2028 and 2030.
"Financial strength will continue to be the basis for achieving the financial targets," the statement underscored, highlighting the firm’s emphasis on robust economic fundamentals to support its growth trajectory.
