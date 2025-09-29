Qatar's Data Center Landscape 2025-2030: An Analysis Of Growth And Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As a key colocation hub in the Middle East, Qatar is enhancing its infrastructure with 13 operational facilities and five upcoming projects, focusing on energy-efficient AI systems. Significant contributions come from operators like Ooredoo and MEEZA, boosting Doha's prominence. The launch of an AI cloud by Ooredoo in 2025, powered by Nvidia GPUs, exemplifies the shift towards scalable, secure infrastructure. This market report delves into trends, forecasts, and the competitive landscape, offering insights into the future of colocation demand in Qatar. Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Qatar data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.10% from 2024-2030.

Qatar is laying the foundation for energy-efficient and scalable AI systems by deploying localized AI cloud platforms. For instance, in July 2025, Ooredoo Qatar launched an AI cloud offering powered by Nvidia Hopper GPUs, hosted locally by its data center arm, Syntys. The platform provides access to the Nvidia AI Enterprise suite, aiming to drive economic growth and innovation across the country while ensuring secure, sustainable infrastructure deployment.

The Qatar data center colocation market is one of the major colocation data center hubs in the Middle East, which consists of 13 operational colocation data center facilities. In terms of data center development, Doha has emerged as a major location in recent years and witnessed the addition of data center space from operators such as Ooredoo, Mannai Corporation, and MEEZA, among others.

