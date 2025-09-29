Kazmunaygas, Eni Launch 50 MW Solar Power Plant In Zhanaozen

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas (KMG) and Italian energy company Eni S.p.A. have completed construction and officially commissioned a 50 MW solar power plant in Zhanaozen, Mangistau region, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of Kazakhstan's political and energy leadership, including Majilis deputy Edil Zhanbyrshin, KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov, Mangistau regional deputy governor Erbol Izbergenov, Samruk-Kazyna Oil & Gas Assets Department Director Zhandos Kairgeldi, Eni Kazakhstan head Seger Hoytink, Plenitude Kazakhstan managing director Federico Pulesse, and Plenitude Renewable Energy Director Alessandro Della Soppa.

The solar plant represents the first phase of a 247 MW hybrid power project, which will combine solar, wind, and gas generation under KMG's Low-Carbon Development Program.

Covering approximately 80 hectares, the facility is equipped with over 80,000 advanced bifacial solar panels supplied by LONGi, capable of generating electricity from both sides. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce around 86 million kWh of clean energy per year. The hybrid configuration ensures a reliable energy supply by integrating renewable sources with gas generation to balance variable weather conditions.

During construction, the project employed up to 250 workers, while 122 specialists currently operate on the gas plant site. The solar power plant will supply electricity to KMG subsidiaries, including OzenMunayGas and KazGPZ, supporting stable production operations.

KMG and Eni plan to complete the second and third phases in 2026, adding a 77 MW wind farm and a 120 MW gas power station. Once completed, the hybrid complex will operate at full capacity, balancing renewable and conventional energy generation.

“This project is the result of long-term cooperation between KMG and Eni and directly contributes to Kazakhstan's carbon neutrality strategy by 2060. With state-level support, the hybrid plant will enable around 40% of electricity to come from renewable sources, significantly reducing the carbon footprint while ensuring reliable oil and gas production. The project was completed on schedule thanks to the professionalism of our team,” KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov said.