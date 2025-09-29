Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting Leaves Four Dead, Eight Injured in U.S. Michigan Church


2025-09-29 01:36:32
(MENAFN) At least four people were killed and eight others injured Sunday after a gunman stormed a church service in Grand Blanc and set the building on fire, authorities confirmed.

The attack unfolded early Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located in a quiet suburb northwest of Detroit. Emergency responders arrived to find the church engulfed in flames and multiple shooting victims at the scene.

Police later recovered two additional bodies from the charred remains of the building, raising the death toll from two to four by Sunday evening.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said during a press briefing that the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, a former U.S. Marine and Iraq War veteran, rammed his vehicle into the church during a crowded service before opening fire with an assault rifle.

“The gunman, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, a former U.S. Marine, deliberately set fire to the church,” Renye stated.

The suspect was fatally shot by officers after exchanging gunfire at the scene, police said. Authorities are now examining his home and digital devices in an effort to uncover a motive.

The Grand Blanc Police Department earlier issued a public alert confirming “multiple victims in the shooting” and reporting that “the entire church was on fire.” Residents were urged to avoid the area as fire and rescue teams worked through the devastation. Among the injured were children, all of whom have been transported to local hospitals for treatment.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded on social media, calling the shooting “horrendous” and stating: “The shooting appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.” He added, “THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” and confirmed that the FBI is actively involved in the investigation.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also addressed the tragedy, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.”

As investigators comb through the rubble and evidence, the small community of Grand Blanc is left reeling from one of the most violent church attacks in recent state history.

