TSX Moves Ahead As Nvidia Bubble Fears Turned Aside
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday, buoyed by Nvidia's blockbuster earnings, while investors kept an eye on the long-awaited U.S. jobs report.
The TSX charged ahead 241.95 points to end Wednesday at 30,278.41
December futures gained 0.2% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar settled 0.11 cents to 71.09 cents U.S.
Separately, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday urged a coordinated, economy-wide push to revive sluggish productivity, warning the issue is growing more urgent amid headwinds from U.S. trade policy.
In corporate news, Vizsla Silver announced the pricing of $250 million convertible senior notes. The U.S.-listed shares of the firm were down 12.2% premarket.
On the economic scene, Statistics Canada's industrial product price index increased 1.5% month over month and gained 6.0% year over year., while its raw materials price index increased 1.6% month over month and rose 5.8% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange claimed 5.79 points Wednesday to 873.45.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose Thursday as investors digested Nvidia's latest quarterly beat. The report appeared to help restore confidence in major technology stocks, providing a boost to the broader market.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials soared 292 points to 46,500.
Futures for the S&P 500 index took on 84.5 points, or 1.3%, to 6,745.50
Futures for the NASDAQ hiked 429.25 points, or 1.7%, to 25,151.00
Nvidia shares jumped nearly 5% in premarket trading after the chipmaker released its highly anticipated quarterly results, which beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations. The market-moving company also gave a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales forecast, with CEO Jensen Huang saying demand for its current-generation Blackwell chips are“off the charts.” He also rejected the idea of an AI bubble.
Nvidia's upbeat guidance likely lifted investor sentiment around the AI trade, which has weakened in recent sessions amid fears about elevated valuations, debt financing and potential chip depreciation.
The results boosted a slew of stocks across the AI ecosystem in the after-hours session, including chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom and power infrastructure companies such as Eaton
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting released Wednesday afternoon showed disagreements between Fed officials over whether a slowing labor market or inflation were bigger threats to the U.S. economy. The divide between central bank officials is also reflected in their outlook for their upcoming December decision, with“many” officials calling for no more interest rate cuts this year.
On Thursday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release September nonfarm payrolls data, which was delayed by the U.S. government shutdown.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 spiked 2.7% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged higher 0.02%
Oil prices gained 59 cents to $59.56 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices subsided $1.70 to $4,119.80 U.S. per ounce.
