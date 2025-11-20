Trump Organization Pushes Tokenized Maldives Resort In New Global Project

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Trump Organization plans a new luxury resort in the Maldives that will allow investors to buy stakes through digital tokens. The company announced the project after securing an agreement to license its name to a development led by Saudi real estate firm Dar Global. The plan adds another large crypto-linked venture to the family's portfolio.

Dar Global will build the resort on a site in Malé, while the Trump Organization will contribute branding and marketing support. Both partners expect construction work to move ahead steadily so the property can open by 2028. The arrangement extends earlier collaborations between the two companies on international real estate ventures.

Resort Features and Market Position

The project includes plans for about eighty high-end villas that span private beachfront areas and are elevated overwater structures. The design aims to attract buyers who want resort access and long-term investment exposure. The developers believe the Maldives market can support this type of luxury property because demand for exclusive coastal projects remains steady.

The developers intend to raise 70% of the project's required capital through token sales. These digital assets will reflect fractional ownership in the resort rather than full property rights. The approach supports a broader trend in real-world asset tokenization and seeks to expand participation among global investors.

Rights Linked to Digital Tokens

The groups have not released details about specific rights tied to each token. Similar models in the market usually include revenue distribution terms and resale options for holders. The developers plan to outline the final structure before major sales phases begin so buyers understand their obligations and potential returns.

The Maldives announcement follows a series of crypto-related ventures launched by the Trump family. These include digital asset initiatives and branded tokens that have generated large profits. The new project adds real estate tokenization to the family's expanding list of crypto-aligned business activities.

Scrutiny Surrounding Business Links

The family's business operations continue to face scrutiny from lawmakers who question the overlap between political and financial interests. Several senators have expressed concern about potential conflicts involving foreign partners. Trump has dismissed the criticism and said he remains separate from the company's management.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently confirmed plans to expand U.S. investment from six hundred billion dollars to nearly one trillion dollars. The focus includes technology and artificial intelligence sectors and follows strengthened economic ties. The Maldives resort agreement aligns with this broader shift as cross-border projects continue to increase.

