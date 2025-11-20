403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait City's Strategic Location Could Be Hotspot For Investors - Governor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait City's strategic location could allow it to lure foreign investors and business groups, the governor of the capital governorate Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah said on Thursday, citing the diverse and vital sectors found there.
Kuwait has remained firmly on the path towards development and growth, particularly, under the watch of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the governor said in a speech to launch a national initiative to familiarize would-be investors over the business opportunities Kuwait City has to offer.
He went on to emphasize that national unity was key to transform challenges into success stories and ambitions to realities on the ground, subsequently leading to a "solid and sustainable" economy, added the official.
The initiative entails a series of panel discussions involving decision makers and experts to mull over plans and efforts to ratchet up investment and development in Kuwait City. (end)
ajr
Kuwait has remained firmly on the path towards development and growth, particularly, under the watch of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the governor said in a speech to launch a national initiative to familiarize would-be investors over the business opportunities Kuwait City has to offer.
He went on to emphasize that national unity was key to transform challenges into success stories and ambitions to realities on the ground, subsequently leading to a "solid and sustainable" economy, added the official.
The initiative entails a series of panel discussions involving decision makers and experts to mull over plans and efforts to ratchet up investment and development in Kuwait City. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment