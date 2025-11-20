403
Russia: Joint Military Drills With China Expanding
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday said Moscow and Beijing have recently expanded joint maneuvers as part of their concord on boosting the common defense and combat capabilities.
The ministry said in an official statement that Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov discussed today with the second-in-command of the Chinese Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, means of overhauling defense cooperation.
Belousov, the statement said, affirmed during the meeting that the joint exercise do not target a third party adding that Moscow aspires to open new horizons for military cooperation with China in the foreseeable future for bolstering regional and international security and stability.
The statement added that the two sides exchanged views on international security affairs, joint challenges and means of pursuing the overhaul of the operating training and planning systems of the two nations' armed forces.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu had stated that the Russian-Chinese relations constituted foundations of global security and stability. (end)
