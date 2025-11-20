403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rio Mayor Labels Merz “Nazi” Following Remarks About Brazil
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has been called a “Nazi” by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes.
The comment, made in a now-deleted post on X, came as a reaction to Merz’s disparaging observation about Belem, the Brazilian city that hosted the recent UN Climate Summit.
Earlier this month, the German chancellor attended the international summit. Upon returning to Berlin, he shared his thoughts about Belem with participants at a trade conference in the German capital last Thursday.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world,” Merz stated, adding: “last week, I asked some journalists who were with me in Brazil: ‘Who among you would like to stay here?’ Not one hand raised. They were all glad that we had returned to Germany, especially from this place we had just been to.”
The comments have sparked controversy in Brazil, with several officials criticizing what they saw as a display of disdain for their nation by a Western leader.
In response, Rio de Janeiro’s mayor Paes posted on X on Tuesday, calling Merz a “Son of Hitler! Tramp! Nazi!”
The mayor later removed the post and explained in a subsequent message that the outburst was simply his “way of letting off steam today.”
The comment, made in a now-deleted post on X, came as a reaction to Merz’s disparaging observation about Belem, the Brazilian city that hosted the recent UN Climate Summit.
Earlier this month, the German chancellor attended the international summit. Upon returning to Berlin, he shared his thoughts about Belem with participants at a trade conference in the German capital last Thursday.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world,” Merz stated, adding: “last week, I asked some journalists who were with me in Brazil: ‘Who among you would like to stay here?’ Not one hand raised. They were all glad that we had returned to Germany, especially from this place we had just been to.”
The comments have sparked controversy in Brazil, with several officials criticizing what they saw as a display of disdain for their nation by a Western leader.
In response, Rio de Janeiro’s mayor Paes posted on X on Tuesday, calling Merz a “Son of Hitler! Tramp! Nazi!”
The mayor later removed the post and explained in a subsequent message that the outburst was simply his “way of letting off steam today.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment