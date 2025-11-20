403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombo Security Conclave Discusses Security In Indian Ocean Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Colombo Security Conclave discussed on Thursday security scenario and partnerships for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region in its 7th National Security Adviser level meeting held in New Delhi.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the conferees examined decisions taken at the 6th NSA lvel meeting in Mauritious in December.
The Colombo Security Conclave meeting was hosted by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with participation of his counterparts from member states including Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
The actions taken under the five pillars of cooperation including maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and transnational organised crime, cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure and technology and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief were also evaluated.
The meeting also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation under identified pillars, including through training and capacity building and reiterated commitment to the vision and objectives of the Conclave.
The Colombo Security Conclave was formed to promote closer cooperation between member states on vital matters of security and to strengthen partnerships for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region.
Seychelles participated as an observer state, and Malaysia as a guest in today's meeting and members welcomed the decision of Seychelles to accede to the body as a full member.
National Security Adviser of Maldives Ibrahim Latheef, National Security Adviser of Mauritius Rahul Rasgotra, Secretary at Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka Sampath Thuyacontha and National Security Adviser of Bangladesh Khalil-ur-Rehman headed delegations of their respective countries. (end)
atk
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the conferees examined decisions taken at the 6th NSA lvel meeting in Mauritious in December.
The Colombo Security Conclave meeting was hosted by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with participation of his counterparts from member states including Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
The actions taken under the five pillars of cooperation including maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and transnational organised crime, cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure and technology and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief were also evaluated.
The meeting also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation under identified pillars, including through training and capacity building and reiterated commitment to the vision and objectives of the Conclave.
The Colombo Security Conclave was formed to promote closer cooperation between member states on vital matters of security and to strengthen partnerships for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean Region.
Seychelles participated as an observer state, and Malaysia as a guest in today's meeting and members welcomed the decision of Seychelles to accede to the body as a full member.
National Security Adviser of Maldives Ibrahim Latheef, National Security Adviser of Mauritius Rahul Rasgotra, Secretary at Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka Sampath Thuyacontha and National Security Adviser of Bangladesh Khalil-ur-Rehman headed delegations of their respective countries. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment