Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Ochakiv In Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

“Yesterday the enemy attacked Ochakiv and the coastal zone of Ochakiv community 12 times with FPV drones. As a result of the strikes, a 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured and hospitalized. By morning, their condition was stable and of moderate severity. A private house was also damaged,” the statement said.

In addition, overnight, the enemy launched more than a dozen Shahed drones at the town of Ochakiv. The attack damaged recreational infrastructure, causing fires and damaging buildings at holiday resorts. No casualties were reported.

Yesterday, the enemy twice attacked Kutsurub community with FPV drones and carried out an artillery strike there. In the evening, Russian forces also struck Halytsynove community, reportedly using MLRS. As a result, a fire broke out in open land outside the village of Lymany. No casualties were reported.

Russian attack onleaves 21 injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region overnight, causing power outages.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine