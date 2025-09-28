Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Ochakiv In Mykolaiv Region

Injuries, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Ochakiv In Mykolaiv Region


2025-09-28 05:05:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

“Yesterday the enemy attacked Ochakiv and the coastal zone of Ochakiv community 12 times with FPV drones. As a result of the strikes, a 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured and hospitalized. By morning, their condition was stable and of moderate severity. A private house was also damaged,” the statement said.

In addition, overnight, the enemy launched more than a dozen Shahed drones at the town of Ochakiv. The attack damaged recreational infrastructure, causing fires and damaging buildings at holiday resorts. No casualties were reported.

Yesterday, the enemy twice attacked Kutsurub community with FPV drones and carried out an artillery strike there. In the evening, Russian forces also struck Halytsynove community, reportedly using MLRS. As a result, a fire broke out in open land outside the village of Lymany. No casualties were reported.

Read also: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia leaves 21 injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region overnight, causing power outages.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

MENAFN28092025000193011044ID1110120634

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search