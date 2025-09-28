Kuwait Amir Representative's 80Th UNGA Participation... Effective, Bolsters Country's Int'l Status
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Abu-Bakr
KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- In nine days and nearly 50 activities, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, bolstered Kuwait's international status during participation at the 80th UN General Assembly held in New York City.
His Highness the Amir Representative had an effective participation at the grand international event, meeting with world leaders and attending a variety of functions, marking Kuwait's keenness on collective global action.
Chiefly among His Highness the Amir Representative's focuses was highlighting the Palestinian cause and finding a peaceful solution, which would lead to the two-state solution.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled took part in the high-level international conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, chaired by Saudi Arabia and France on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA.
His Highness the Amir Representative delivered a speech on behalf of the GCC at the emergency session of the UNSC focusing on the situation in the Middle East especially the Palestinian cause.
The speech condemned the heinous Israeli occupation violations against the Gaza Strip and Palestine as a whole, saying that the Israeli occupation unrighteous actions had extended to harm to fellow GCC country member Qatar in a flagrant act of aggression.
His Highness the Amir Representative stressed the need for a sustainable and just peace in the region via the two-state solution, which would ensure the rights of the Palestinians.
His Highness the Amir Representative also delivered Kuwait's speech at the 80th UN General Assembly with this participation stressed the need to reform the Security Council to achieve justice, peace, and transparency.
The speech also highlighted national issues of concern including the agreement to organize navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway and the security cooperation protocol signed with Iraq on amending negotiations on maritime boundaries with Iraq beyond the 162 mark in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) without affecting documented lands, Islands, and high water areas.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also expressed support for Lebanon and Syria to enable both Arab countries to build bright, prosperous futures on their respective lands.
He also expressed concerns over the situation in Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya, calling for political dialogue to resolve all points of contention and differences.
His Highness the Amir Representative also urged Iran to build channels of trust with regional and international partners on its nuclear program and other issues of dispute.
During his numerous participations, His Highness the Amir Representative visited the headquarters of the Kuwaiti Permanent Delegation to the UN in New York, commending Kuwaiti diplomats on their relentless efforts to highlight Kuwait, Arab, and Islamic causes.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah also received heads of official Kuwaiti offices in Washington DC, lauding their efforts and expressing the Kuwaiti leadership's trust and support.
His Highness the Amir Representative also met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UNGA where he expressed Kuwait's support to the UN and also expressed appreciation to the international organization's efforts in the past 80 years.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also met with President of the UNGA Annalena Baerbock of Germany, expressing at the meeting Kuwait's support and keenness to coordinate efforts with other UN members on all matters of peace, development, and prosperity.
His Highness the Amir Representative also met with a score of officials including Deputy US Secretary of State Christopher Landau, the Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics, and many others, discussing issues pertaining to bolstering ties and regional and international developments.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed similar issues pertaining to bolstering of ties and other topics of interest.
His Highness the Amir Representative also met with heads and senior leaders of 15 international companies including the CEO of Goldman Sachs David Solomon, owner and co-founder of Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and many other high-level executives.
The meetings with international executives focused on partnerships with Kuwait and gaining expertize and known-how to help reach Kuwait Vision 2035 goals.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also affirmed Kuwait's keenness on attracting international investments to Kuwait and diversifying the national economy, creating jobs for young Kuwaitis and enabling them to excel, which benefits the overall development of Kuwait.
His Highness the Amir Representative concluded his participation in this grand international extravaganza ensuring that Kuwait participated at its highest level possible and left a strong impression on the international scene. (end)
mab
