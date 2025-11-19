Qatar Joins High-Level Talks On Cross-Border Payments At Riyadh Innovation Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Qatar took part on Wednesday in a high-level panel discussion on global developments and progress in cross-border payments, held during the Innovation Summit for the Middle East and Africa 2025 in the Saudi capital.

Representing Qatar was Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani.

The session brought together senior financial leaders to examine the challenges and opportunities created by rapid technological innovation in the financial sector.

Among the panelists were Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the Financial Stability Board; Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; and Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. The discussion was moderated by Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The two-day summit, organised by the Saudi Central Bank and the BIS, focuses on the evolving global payment landscape and the role of new technologies in financial stability and inclusion.