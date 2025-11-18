China Railway Joins Joint Venture To Boost Middle Corridor Rail Transit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

China Railway's container transport company, China Railway Container Transport (CRCT), has signed an agreement to join Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd, a joint venture established by the railways of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ).

According to information, the signing ceremony took place in Xi'an during the 2nd China-Europe Railway International Cooperation Forum.

Speaking at the forum, Talghat Aldibergenov, Chairman of KTZ, emphasized that both Kazakh and Chinese leaders attach great importance to the development of the route. He noted that earlier, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the strengthening of relations along the China-Central Asia-Europe route, opening new opportunities for sustainable trade and growth in line with the strategic interests of both countries.

The Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd was established by the railways of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan to enhance the development and efficiency of transit shipments along the Middle Corridor, providing a faster and more reliable route connecting China and Europe.