Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation Spotlights The Future Of Philanthropy At Dubai Future Forum 2025

Dubai, November 18, 2025 - As global philanthropy enters a period of unprecedented scale and scrutiny, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) signalled a decisive shift toward future-driven giving at the Dubai Future Forum this week. With global philanthropic capital approaching $2 trillion annually, the call for strategic, systems-focused philanthropy is more urgent than ever.

Hosted in a country consistently ranked among the world's most generous, the Forum examined how philanthropy can evolve from aid to long-term capability, a core pillar of the UAE's institutional, data-informed approach to giving. AGF's participation highlighted the growing role of philanthropic institutions in shaping resilient, future-ready societies, particularly across education, human development, and skills for an AI-enabled economy.

“The UAE has shown that generosity, when institutionalized and future-oriented, becomes a national strength,” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF.“Today's philanthropic capital must move from charity to capability, investing in learning, adaptability, and human potential. In a fragmented world, strategic philanthropy can become part of the trust infrastructure that helps societies prepare, not just respond.”

Echoing this vision, H.E. Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of The Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, remarked during his keynote address:“Philanthropy's real power lies not in how much it gives, but in how far ahead it thinks. When foresight meets collaboration, aligning business, policy, and community purpose, we turn generosity into design and charity int8o systems of change. As new centres of giving emerge across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, this is our moment to shape a model of philanthropy defined not by scale, but by lasting impact.”

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said:“Philanthropy has a tremendous opportunity to harness the tools and methods of future foresight to amplify its impact, achieve its mission for humanity, and strengthen its ability to adapt to rapid transformation. At Dubai Future Foundation, we are committed to collaborating with local and global partners to design solutions that address the needs of communities around the world and advance sectors that shape our collective future.”

He added:“The participation of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation in the Dubai Future Forum 2025 underscores the UAE's growing role in shaping the global future of philanthropy, a future built on foresight capabilities, empowered by robust and resilient institutions, and driven by a commitment to expanding opportunities for generations to come.”

Discussions at the Forum made clear that the future of philanthropy will depend less on funding volume and more on strategic intent. Institutions that can anticipate economic, technological, and social shifts will shape the most enduring impact. Dubai's long-standing foresight agenda has repositioned philanthropy as a central driver of long-term societal resilience.

Established in 2015, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has redefined education philanthropy in the Arab region, empowering Emirati and Arab youth to access quality learning, meaningful employment, and opportunities for leadership. Together with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, AGF has reached more than 400,000 young people, building pathways that turn learning into opportunity and opportunity into lasting impact.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 562 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 7:50:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)