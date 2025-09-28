Ram Charan's Viral Acting School Clip Resurfaces As He Marks 18 Years Since Chirutha [WATCH]

Global star Ram Charan, who began his film journey with Chirutha, is making headlines again as a rare video from his acting school days surfaces online, delighting fans and going viral across platforms.

Eighteen years ago, Ram Charan made his big-screen debut with Chirutha (2007), stepping into the spotlight as the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Today, he stands tall as a global icon, having mesmerized audiences with performances in blockbuster films like Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and the Oscar-winning RRR.

Originally slated to debut with a historical film by Rajamouli, Ram Charan instead burst onto the scene with Puri Jagannadh's Chirutha. Though a debutant, Charan impressed critics and audiences with his dance, action, and screen presence. That film laid the foundation for what would become a remarkable, albeit bumpy, career.

Marking his 18-year milestone, a rare video from Charan's acting school days surfaced online. The footage shows a young, clean-shaven Charan awkwardly following instructions in a warm-up session. The video, both nostalgic and endearing, quickly went viral, with fans admiring how far he's come.

Charan's journey hasn't been without challenges. After smashing records with Magadheera, he faced setbacks with films like Orange and Zanjeer. But hits like Dhruva and Rangasthalam proved his staying power. RRR took his stardom global, even as recent films like Acharya and Game Changer underwhelmed.

On the 18th anniversary of Chirutha, the team behind Charan's next big film Peddhi dropped a gritty new poster. Directed by Buchibabu Sana, the rural action drama is set to release on March 27, 2026. With a stylish new look and intense storyline, fans hope Peddhi will mark the beginning of Charan's next big chapter.