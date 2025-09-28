Karur Stampede: Security Up At Actor Vijay's Chennai Home, His Close Aide Booked, Says Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Security outside actor-politician Vijay's residence in Chennai has reportedly been stepped up after 40 people were killed and many were injured in the "stampede-like situation" during his political rally in Karur.

Sources told NDTV that the security has been heightened at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief's home as "people's anger may turn" towards him.

"The state police has also been asked to enhance security for all TVK district secretaries," the sources said.

Actor Vijay, 51, whose party TVK is gearing up for a poll debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next year, is under fire after the Karur tragedy Saturday evening.

The "stampede-like situation" unfolded during the TVK's Karur rally that drew far more attendees than expected. A health official told news agency PTI on Sunday that the toll in the stampede rose to 40 after a man succumbed to injuries at the government hospital.

As the toll mounted, the TVK party led by actor-politician Vijay moved the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai seeking an independent probe into the Karur stampede.

Meanwhile, two senior leaders of Vijay's TVK, including his close aide N Anand, were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the Karur rally stampede that killed 40 people and injured nearly 100, Mathrubhumi reported.

N Anand, TVK's general secretary and a former MLA from Puducherry, is popularly known as Bussy Anand because he represented the Bussy seat in the Puducherry Assembly. He is effectively the Number 2 in the party, NDTV reported.

Government sources told NDTV that actor Vijay reached the venue about 7 hours late. Men, women and children had started gathering at the venue since noon, but the actor arrived after 7 pm.

They also alleged that supporters violated police guidelines. Even while Vijay was speaking, some people collapsed, but the speech continued and ambulances were not allowed into the venue, the sources said.

The sources said Vijay left for Trichy airport after the rally and flew to Chennai by a private flight.

Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman the crowd swelled due to the delayed arrival of the actor-politician to the venue and they lacked sufficient food and water during the waiting hours under the hot sun.

In a briefing on Sunday, he said there was a crowd surge after the official Twitter handle of Vijay's TVK party mentioned that he would arrive at the meeting venue by 12 noon.

"Permission [for the meeting] was sought for between 3 pm-10 pm. The TVK Twitter account said he will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11 am. He came at 7.40 pm. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun," DGP G Venkataraman.

Further, Vijay was accorded welcome at one point and a big crowd followed him and he was ushered in safely to the venue by the police. "He also lauded the police...the crowd kept swelling," he said

While the organisers put the expected number at 10,000, about 27,000 people turned up to have a glimpse of the actor, Venkataraman said. He indicated police protection was given anticipating about 20,000.

"Our intention is not to blame anyone, but we are just stating the facts," the Head of Police Force added.

(With inputs from agencies)