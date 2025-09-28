Youtuber Defends Marriage Between Cousins, Calls It Integral Part Of Culture: Social Media Reacts, 'Disgusting'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamil YouTuber Keerthika Govindhasamy, who has 2.63 million subscribers on YouTube, has defended cousin marriage in her recent video. According to her, while it is taboo in North India, it is an old, respected custom in South India.

“What if I tell you, Ranbir Kapoor can actually marry his sister's daughter. Imagine this, Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter marrying Shweta Bachchan's son, Agastya,” starts the YouTube video.

“The only rule is: they have to be South Indians ,” she adds.

Keerthika compares between“parallel” and“cross” cousins. Parallel cousins are treated like siblings. Cross-cousin marriage is accepted and seen as part of the culture. According to her, it brings family continuity, strong bonds and fewer conflicts because the extended family stays closely linked.

“In South India, the entire family system will collapse if the Cousin Marriage system is removed,” Keerthika says in the video.

She mentions a marriage custom in which the groom's sister asks a question when she comes to her in-laws' house for the first time.

The sister asks,“Will you promise to give your future daughter to my son? Only if you agree, you are allowed inside.”

Keerthika adds that about 14% of Indian marriages are between relatives. In the South, roughly one-third of marriages are between cousins. Cousin marriages in northern states are under 5% due to clan and gotra rules, she argues.

The influencer says cities show a decline. However, rural and traditional areas still follow it. She admits there are genetic risks, especially for first cousins. But, such risks are lower for second cousins, according to her.

Keerthika says South India's family structure is built around this system, which has shaped social life for centuries.

Strong social media reactions

There has been strong opposition against Keerthika Govindhasamy's views.

“As a South Indian (Tamil ), I strongly disagree,” wrote one user on YouTube .

“Cousin marriage is wrong. You cannot defend this (with) any excuse,” wrote another.

Keerthika replied,“First of all, why should I even defend it? It's my culture!!!”

“In the name of culture, you cannot normalise everything. It is wrong to marry your cousin. You did your research about this and you have shared it. We, as audience, will listen to and share our opinion. Even I am South Indian, rather an Indian. So not everything has to be followed in name of culture,” came another comment.

Another user remarked,“it just doesn't feel right anymore, I hope people educate themselves more about it and don't suggest it anymore, especially the uncle and niece one is disgusting.”

“As a geneticist, it's important to marry outside the pool to improve heterogeneity,” came from another.

Check Dr. Palaniappan Manickam's take about marriage within the family: