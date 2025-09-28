UAE Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Sudan In Key UNGA Speech

In a key speech during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the UAE has reiterated its stance regarding many of the challenges our world faces today, stressing on its diplomacy of seeking peace in times of turmoil.

The speech delivered on Saturday by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State , highlighted how the country sought to strengthen the mechanisms for international cooperation and multilateralism, prioritising peace and dialogue.

"In the face of global challenges, the United Arab Emirates remains committed to diplomacy, peaceful solutions, and dialogue. Our aim is not simply to manage conflicts but to resolve them sustainably," Nusseibeh said.

"Amidst these challenges, my country has chosen the path of prudence and de-escalation, leveraging its capabilities to build bridges, prevent conflicts, and place the interests of humanity above all," she added.

Immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The UAE has once again outlined its diplomatic apprach to end the ongoing war in the Palestinian territories, calling for an immediate permanent ceasefire.

In addition to this, the country has demanded an end to the siege on Gaza, releasing the hostages and detainees, and urgent, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale.

"There is no doubt that what we are witnessing today in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not only a result of, but serves extremists and warmongers' efforts, who seek to undermine the path to a peaceful resolution," Nusseibeh said.

"Nothing can justify targeting tens of thousands of civilians, or besieging, starving and forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands; nor can anything excuse the pursuit of unacceptable expansionist ambitions, including the threat of annexing the West Bank ," she noted, adding that there is also no justification for the taking of hostages or the targeting of civilians.

The country has also made it clear that this intense situation can not be an excuse to attack countries in the region, in a reference to Israel's attack on Qatar earlier this month.

"Israel's treacherous and reprehensible attack against the State of Qatar constituted a flagrant violation of its territorial integrity and of the security of the Arabian Gulf region, as well as a breach of the most fundamental principles of international law."

Presenting its formula to put a long-term end to the conflict, the UAE stressed on the centrality of the two-State solution and the realisation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel.

"This is a fundamental requirement for achieving a permanent, just, and comprehensive solution to this issue – with a Palestinian State capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people, restricting the use of weapons, and ensuring security, stability, and the rule of law, with no place for terrorist and extremist groups."

The UAE has again welcomed the growing recognition of Palestine, inviting more countries to take this step.

Sudan war

Regarding the situation in Sudan, the UAE has shed light on the immense human suffering and famine in the African country, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"My country stands with the Sudanese people, supporting their aspirations to end this civil war and its profound humanitarian consequences. We underscore the importance of the statement by the Quad on Sudan and the call for a humanitarian truce. We stress the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and ensuring unhindered access for humanitarian aid throughout the country."

Emirati islands, Moroccan Sahara

The UAE has also made it clear that the the dispute of the three occupied Emirati islands in the Arabian Gulf -Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa remains at the forefront of its national priorities.

"We continue to call on Iran to end its occupation of these islands, which are an integral part of UAE territory, as well as to respond to our repeated calls to resolve this dispute through direct negotiations or by resorting to the International Court of Justice," said Nusseibeh.

She also reiterated the UAE's full support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara and endorsed the Autonomy Initiative within the framework of Moroccan territorial integrity.

Economy, AI, the planet

The speech has also clarified how the UAE has significantly increased its foreign investments across multiple projects and expanded partnerships, particularly with countries in the Global South, including Africa.

These efforts reflect the nation's belief in openness, cooperation, and shared prosperity as drivers of stability and development. At the same time, the UAE is harnessing science, technology, and Artificial Intelligence to support sustainable development globally, while helping nations strengthen their technological capacities in ways that respect local values and ensure responsible, ethical, and lawful use.

On climate and sustainability, the UAE is accelerating investments in global climate action, promoting clean energy, and driving an orderly energy transition in line with the“UAE Consensus” agreed at COP28 in Dubai.

The country is also prioritising solutions to water scarcity through initiatives such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which develops innovative technologies for sustainable water access. Looking ahead, as co-host of the upcoming UN Water Conference with Senegal, the UAE will push to enhance international cooperation and boost investment in water-related innovation.