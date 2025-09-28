Birla Public School Hosts 5Th Edition Of Tedx

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium lit up with ideas, stories, and applause as Birla Public School (BPS) hosted the 5th Edition of TEDx, an entirely student driven event, yesterday.

With its theme,“A Mosaic of Perspectives,” the event felt like stepping into a kaleidoscope where each talk reflected a different shade of thought, yet came together to create a brilliant whole.

Over the course of three months, 85 students, under the dedicated guidance of faculty mentors, meticulously crafted every detail to deliver an evening that was as seamless as it was stirring.

The evening commenced with the official TEDx introduction video, followed by the emcees welcoming the audience and introducing the theme.

Dr. Shaheema Hameed, Learning and Development Specialist and researcher, opened the evening with a deeply introspective talk titled“My Healing, Their Growth How Caring for Myself is Raising Better Children.”

Devipriya Chandhirahasan, Head Girl of BPS and a nationally acclaimed debater, followed with her powerful message,“The Beauty of Spectral Vision.” She brought clarity to the complexity of identity and urged,“The world isn't black or white, it's a spectrum. Real progress begins when we stop forcing people into boxes.”

Leah Geoji Thomas, BPS alumna, organizational psychologist and researcher, blended theatre with therapy in her eloquent talk,“Identity in the Eye of the Beholder.”

She captured the audience with her assertion that,“Authenticity is not about having all the answers, but about daring to be vulnerable, to play, and to redefine yourself again and again.”

Arshad Hisham, an international speaker, entrepreneur, educator, and inventor, electrified the stage with his keynote,“Perspectives in Education and Building a Future Together.”