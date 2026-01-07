403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone Sees 2 Percent Decline in Inflation
(MENAFN) Eurozone price growth decelerated to 2% annually in December 2025, sliding from November's 2.1% reading, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by Eurostat.
Service sector costs registered the steepest yearly climb during December at 3.4%—down marginally from the prior month's 3.5%—while food, alcohol and tobacco expenses accelerated to 2.6% from November's 2.4%. Non-energy industrial products saw price increases moderate to 0.4% from 0.5%, while energy costs contracted by 1.9%, a sharper decline than November's 0.5% drop.
Estonia and Slovakia tied for the bloc's highest inflation rates at 4.1% each, trailed by Austria at 3.9% and Croatia registering 3.8%.
The mildest price pressures emerged in Cyprus with just 0.1% inflation, France at 0.8%, and Italy posting 1.2%.
Month-over-month, consumer prices advanced 0.2% during December, reflecting continued but moderate upward pressure on household budgets across the currency union. The figures underscore persistent divergence in inflation experiences among member states despite shared monetary policy.
Service sector costs registered the steepest yearly climb during December at 3.4%—down marginally from the prior month's 3.5%—while food, alcohol and tobacco expenses accelerated to 2.6% from November's 2.4%. Non-energy industrial products saw price increases moderate to 0.4% from 0.5%, while energy costs contracted by 1.9%, a sharper decline than November's 0.5% drop.
Estonia and Slovakia tied for the bloc's highest inflation rates at 4.1% each, trailed by Austria at 3.9% and Croatia registering 3.8%.
The mildest price pressures emerged in Cyprus with just 0.1% inflation, France at 0.8%, and Italy posting 1.2%.
Month-over-month, consumer prices advanced 0.2% during December, reflecting continued but moderate upward pressure on household budgets across the currency union. The figures underscore persistent divergence in inflation experiences among member states despite shared monetary policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment