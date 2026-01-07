403
Machado Declares Opposition Movement Ready to Lead Venezuela
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado asserted that her political movement represents the rightful choice to govern the nation following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro, even as competing authorities strengthen their hold in Caracas.
In a conversation with a news agency, Machado emphasized that after Maduro was detained in a US military operation earlier last week, “the people of Venezuela have already chosen” who should lead the country.
When asked if this meant she should take on national leadership, Machado responded: “Absolutely yes,” noting that her coalition was prepared to assume responsibility.
“We are ready and willing to serve our people, as we have been mandated,” she added.
Machado, a former legislator who was prohibited from participating in Venezuela’s contested 2024 presidential election, endorsed seasoned diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez as her coalition’s candidate.
The US, along with several other governments, later acknowledged Gonzalez as president-elect, citing claims of electoral manipulation by Maduro’s administration.
