China Condemns US Push for Exclusive Oil Deal with Venezuela
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday denounced Washington’s demand that Venezuela establish an “exclusive partnership” in its oil industry, calling it a “typical bullying” act and a breach of the Latin American nation’s sovereignty as well as international law.
“Venezuela is a sovereign state and has full permanent sovereignty over its oil resources and economic activities,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Beijing’s remarks followed a report by a news agency, which said the Trump administration instructed Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez that she “must meet the White House's demands,” including that Caracas “must agree to partner exclusively with the US on oil production and favor America when selling heavy crude oil.”
The report further noted that Washington insisted Caracas "must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties."
“The US’ blatant use of force against Venezuela and asking the country to favor America when handling its own oil resources is a typical bullying act, seriously violating international law, and Venezuela’s sovereignty,” Mao declared, adding: “China condemns that.”
“Let me stress that China and other countries have legitimate rights in Venezuela, which must be protected,” Mao emphasized.
She explained that cooperation agreements between Beijing and Caracas are signed between two “sovereign states and are protected” under both domestic and international law.
