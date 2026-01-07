403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Army Responds to Renewed SDF Shelling
(MENAFN) The PKK/YPG factions, operating under the name of SDF, resumed bombardments of residential areas in Aleppo, northern Syria, for a second consecutive day on Wednesday morning, following attacks a day earlier that left at least five people dead, according to a news agency.
The news agency reported that SDF militants targeted the al-Suryan district in northern Aleppo.
The outlet noted that Syrian army units retaliated against the sources of fire near the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, from where the SDF had launched shells toward al-Suryan.
The agency added that Syrian forces also clashed with the group along the Castello and al-Sheihan fronts in the province. No details on casualties were immediately available.
On Tuesday, at least five individuals were killed and 16 others wounded in a series of assaults carried out by SDF fighters in Aleppo.
Earlier, on March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the SDF’s incorporation into state institutions, reaffirming the nation’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
The news agency reported that SDF militants targeted the al-Suryan district in northern Aleppo.
The outlet noted that Syrian army units retaliated against the sources of fire near the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, from where the SDF had launched shells toward al-Suryan.
The agency added that Syrian forces also clashed with the group along the Castello and al-Sheihan fronts in the province. No details on casualties were immediately available.
On Tuesday, at least five individuals were killed and 16 others wounded in a series of assaults carried out by SDF fighters in Aleppo.
Earlier, on March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the SDF’s incorporation into state institutions, reaffirming the nation’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment