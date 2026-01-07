403
Syrian Army Declares SDF Positions in Aleppo “Legitimate Targets”
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Syrian military announced that the PKK/YPG factions, operating under the name of SDF, have their positions in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts designated as “legitimate targets” following what it described as the group’s escalation and “massacres” in the province, according to a news agency.
This statement came after the SDF resumed bombardments of residential areas in Aleppo for a second consecutive day on Wednesday morning.
The renewed shelling followed attacks on Tuesday that left at least five people dead and 16 others wounded in Aleppo.
The army’s Operations Authority declared that the two neighborhoods would be treated as restricted military zones starting from 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT). Civilians were urged to avoid SDF positions, with authorities announcing a complete ban on movement in those areas from that time onward.
The army’s Operations Authority declared that the two neighborhoods would be treated as restricted military zones starting from 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT). Civilians were urged to avoid SDF positions, with authorities announcing a complete ban on movement in those areas from that time onward.
