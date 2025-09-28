Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Over Twenty More Palestinians

Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Over Twenty More Palestinians


2025-09-28 01:51:18
(MENAFN) At least 21 Palestinians have lost their lives, with many others wounded, amid relentless Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn Saturday, medical officials reported to a Palestinian news agency.

In a deadly air raid, Israeli warplanes targeted a residence in the Kalboush area of the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, killing nine and injuring several others.

Following an Israeli airstrike on a home in al-Zawaida town, central Gaza, three bodies were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, and additional casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, a separate strike on a house in the Shati refugee camp, western Gaza City, resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries.

In eastern Gaza City, five bodies were recovered after an Israeli attack on a home on al-Hajar Street, where 13 people remain trapped under the debris.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly killed nearly 65,600 Palestinians in Gaza, with the majority being women and children. Months of continuous air and ground assaults have rendered Gaza nearly unlivable, driving its population toward famine conditions.

MENAFN28092025000045017169ID1110119982

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search