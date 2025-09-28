Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Over Twenty More Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 21 Palestinians have lost their lives, with many others wounded, amid relentless Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn Saturday, medical officials reported to a Palestinian news agency.
In a deadly air raid, Israeli warplanes targeted a residence in the Kalboush area of the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, killing nine and injuring several others.
Following an Israeli airstrike on a home in al-Zawaida town, central Gaza, three bodies were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, and additional casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, a separate strike on a house in the Shati refugee camp, western Gaza City, resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries.
In eastern Gaza City, five bodies were recovered after an Israeli attack on a home on al-Hajar Street, where 13 people remain trapped under the debris.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly killed nearly 65,600 Palestinians in Gaza, with the majority being women and children. Months of continuous air and ground assaults have rendered Gaza nearly unlivable, driving its population toward famine conditions.
