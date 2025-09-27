Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Reveals If They Have Ever Fallen For 'Someone Your Friend Dated'
The makers shared a sneak peek of the much-anticipated next episode of "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" towards the end of the first episode. Episode two of the chat show will bring together Alia and Varun after a long gap of 6 years. One of the most beloved pairs in Bollywood was last seen together in the 2019 release "Kalank".
The clip showed Varun mimicking Alia when she stumbles, leaving everyone rolling on the floor laughing. We also got an insight into all the fun games these two participated in during the show.
During the episode, host Twinkle asks Alia and Varun about their opinion on falling for someone your friend dated in the past. Although Alia and Kajol felt that it was a morally correct thing to do, Varun went and stood next to Twinkle on what seemed to be the 'against' side.
Alia immediately asked Varun to change sides. She was heard saying to her 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' co-star,“I think VD, you should quickly come and stand here, because you are being very hypocritical. Come and stand here right now!”
Alia acting all bossy around Varun made Kajol laugh. Initially, Varun said,“I've not dated any friends.” However, later on, he went on to add,“You are killing it on this show!”
For those who do not know, Alia and Varun joined Bollywood together with Karan Johar's 2012 film "Student of the Year", and later went to act together in movies such as "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" (2014)
"Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017), and "Kalank" (2019).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment