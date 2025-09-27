Uzbekistan Finds Tailwind For Green Energy Goals In UAE Collaboration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Energy hosted a meeting during which Ali Alshimmari, CEO of Global South Utilities (GSU), and Maddy Niraj Kumar, Managing Director of Masdar, discussed cooperation on renewable energy projects, Trend reports.

The discussion took place within the framework of implementing the priorities outlined by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Abu Dhabi summit, where prospects for deepening cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in the field of renewable energy were highlighted.

Currently, the country's solar and wind power plants generate over 8 billion kWh of electricity. To further increase the share of small-scale renewable energy sources and accelerate the implementation of new approaches, agreements have been signed with GSU.

GSU has invested $27 million in developing projects through LLC “Yashil Energiya.” Thanks to this investment, new projects are being implemented in small solar and micro-hydropower plants, as well as the installation of modern ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations.

GSU, based in Abu Dhabi, focuses on sustainable energy and water infrastructure. The company operates across two continents and has over 400 MW of renewable energy assets in operation and under development.

Together with Masdar, 5 power generation facilities with a total capacity of 1.5 gigawatts have been commissioned. Three projects will be implemented to create generating capacities of 1.6 gigawatts, and energy storage systems with a capacity of about 520 megawatt-hours will be built.

The UAE has become Uzbekistan's largest trading partner among Arab countries, and the two nations continue to expand cooperation in infrastructure development and the energy transition. Over the past five years, nearly $20 billion in foreign investments have been attracted to Uzbekistan's energy sector, with 9.6 gigawatts of modern energy capacity commissioned. In particular, 14 solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 3.5 gigawatts and two energy storage systems totaling 300 megawatts have been established.